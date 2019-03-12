Denver Broncos agree to sign offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James and cornerback Kareem Jackson

Ja'Wuan James spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins

The Denver Broncos made two big moves in free agency, agreeing deals with offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James and cornerback Kareem Jackson.

The Broncos agreed a four-year, $52m deal that includes $33m guaranteed, with James, according to ESPN. The deal will make James the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL.

The 2014 first-round pick (19th overall) out of Tennessee has spent the last five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos also boosted their secondary by agreeing a three-year, $33m deal with $23m guaranteed, with long-time Houston Texans defensive back Jackson.

Kareem Jackson is heading to Denver

Jackson, who turns 31 in April, has been a starter in the Houston secondary since the Texans drafted him in the first round in 2010.

After playing his first eight seasons at cornerback, Jackson also spent time at safety last season after team-mate Andre Hal was diagnosed with lymphoma. He started all 16 games and finished 2018 with 87 tackles, 17 passes defensed and two interceptions.

In 132 career games with Houston (124 starts), Jackson collected 559 tackles, 16 interceptions and three pick-sixes.

The Texans have lost three members of their 2018 secondary, with cornerback Kevin Johnson agreeing to terms with the Buffalo Bills and safety Tyrann Mathieu joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

Emmanuel Sanders is staying with the Denver Broncos

The Broncos will bring back top receiver Emmanuel Sanders for a sixth season after they exercised his contract option for 2019. He will earn a base salary of $10.25m.

Sanders tore his Achilles tendon in December, and after Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston, the Broncos were left with rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, and second-year wideout Tim Patrick to pick up the slack.

The team will keep Sanders for a veteran presence next season.