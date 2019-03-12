NFL News

Sheldon Richardson to join Cleveland Browns on three-year deal

Last Updated: 12/03/19 12:18pm

Sheldon Richardson intends to join the Cleveland Browns when the new NFL season begins on Wednesday
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will join the Cleveland Browns from the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old will sign a three-year deal and join a strong Browns' defensive line that includes Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Emmanuel Ogbah, and recently-acquired Olivier Vernon.

Richardson, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2013, spent last season on a one-year deal in Minnesota, after he'd been traded to Seattle in 2017 for the final year of his rookie contract.

The former first-rounder played in every game for the Vikings in 2018, making 49 combined tackles and recording 4.5 sacks.

