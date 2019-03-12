Sheldon Richardson to join Cleveland Browns on three-year deal

Sheldon Richardson intends to join the Cleveland Browns when the new NFL season begins on Wednesday

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will join the Cleveland Browns from the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old will sign a three-year deal and join a strong Browns' defensive line that includes Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Emmanuel Ogbah, and recently-acquired Olivier Vernon.

The Browns are adding another defensive lineman who can get into the backfield. Among the group Schefter lists below you can add Olivier Vernon to that mix. As the Eagles showed during their Super Bowl run, you can never have enough rotating and playmaking D-linemen. https://t.co/sdZLkFBtKx — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) March 12, 2019

Richardson, who was drafted by the New York Jets in 2013, spent last season on a one-year deal in Minnesota, after he'd been traded to Seattle in 2017 for the final year of his rookie contract.

The former first-rounder played in every game for the Vikings in 2018, making 49 combined tackles and recording 4.5 sacks.