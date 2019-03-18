Haloti Ngata announces NFL retirement from top of Kilimanjaro

Haloti Ngata spent three years with the Detroit Lions

Haloti Ngata has announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons - in a social media post from the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 35-year-old defensive lineman took to Instagram to make his decision known, holding a banner which read: "I'm retiring from the NFL on top.

"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," his post read.

"Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I'm retiring on top.

"I might be finished playing football, but I'm holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I've gained along the way. 'Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it'.

"Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."

Ngata was drafted 12th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2006 draft. He played for the Ravens for nine seasons, winning the Super Bowl in 2013 and making five Pro-Bowl appearances. He was named an NFL All-Pro twice.

Ngata went on to spend three years with the Detroit Lions and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He played 180 career games and had 519 tackles, 91 quarterback hits, 32.5 sacks, five interceptions and seven forced fumbles.