Indianapolis Colts sign Justin Houston on two-year deal

Four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston has joined the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have signed free agent defensive end Justin Houston on a two-year deal worth $24m, according to reports.

The Chiefs decided to release the 30-year-old in a cost-cutting move that allowed the Colts to make their first big splash of the off-season.

Up until now, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has focused primarily on re-signing his own players.

The only other free agent Ballard has added to his roster is former Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, who signed a one-year deal, believed to be worth $10m.

Free agent Devin Funchesshas will play in Indianapolis

Houston, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, has spent the last eight seasons with the Chiefs.

Ballard, who previously with the pass rusher while at the Chiefs, will play the 258-pound Houston at defensive end.

The 30-year-old has made 96 career starts, recording 377 tackles and 78 sacks, and was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, when he led the NFL with 22 sacks.