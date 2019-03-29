T.J. Lang, former Pro Bowl offensive lineman, retires

T.J. Lang has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons

Two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman T.J. Lang announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday in a social media post.

The 31-year-old was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this month.

"For the past 3,624 days I have woken up with one goal in mind - How can I be a better pro football player than I was yesterday?" Lang wrote in a note attached to his Twitter account.

"Well, those days are over now. ... I will forever cherish the great times that I had playing this game."

Lang played 10 NFL seasons -- eight with the Green Bay Packers (2009-16) and the last two with the Lions. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016 for Green Bay and again the following season for Detroit.

He was limited to just six games in 2018 due to a concussion and a neck injury.

Overall, Lang played in 138 regular-season games, starting 113.

"Whatever the next chapter holds, I hope to stay around the game in some capacity," Lang said.

"It's been an amazing ride. Thank you all for being a part of it."