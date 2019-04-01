Cleveland Browns trade DE Emmanuel Ogbah to Kansas City Chiefs

The Browns are moving on from Emmanuel Ogbah

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs announced the trade and said they would send safety Eric Murray to Cleveland in return.

Ogbah, who is going into the final year of his rookie contract, became expendable in Cleveland after the Browns acquired Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants last month. Vernon will start opposite 2017 No 1 overall pick Myles Garrett this season.

The Chiefs were in the market for pass-rushing help after trading Dee Ford, who had 13 sacks last season, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick.

Kansas City also lost Justin Houston, who had nine sacks last season, to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency.

Ogbah was selected 32nd overall by the Browns in the 2016 draft but has failed to live up to that draft slot with just 12.5 sacks in three seasons in Cleveland.

The 25-year-old will get a chance to kick start his career in Kansas City. He is due to make $1.35m this season.

The trade of Ogbah came on a busy day in Cleveland as the team unveiled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the media.

April Fools!



lol jk this is real. pic.twitter.com/eoRixUbwKD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 1, 2019

Beckham Jr. was acquired in a trade with the New York Giants last month, which he admits caught him by surprise.

"It was just a lot to process," Beckham Jr. said. "You start off in New York in your career, and next thing you know, I'm here today.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to be here. The past is in the past. It was definitely a shock.

"I think I've come to grips with everything and processed everything, as it was a lot. But I see my guys here, and I'm excited."

Beckham was joined on the podium by long-time friend Jarvis Landry, who he played with in college at LSU, as well quarterback Baker Mayfield and Garrett for what the Browns hope will be the beginning of a new era in Cleveland.

"I'm just really excited about the opportunity," Beckham Jr. said. "I'm not going to lie. Looking at it, feeling it, I think this is the biggest blessing of my entire life."