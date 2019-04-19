Watch the 2019 NFL Draft on Sky Sports

The Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals have the opening selection this year

After the traditional early April lull, the NFL gets back to doing what it does best: Events filled with superstars, drama and entertainment. The 2019 NFL Draft week is upon us and the cream of college football talent will be given their chance to enter the league.

Every year, the NFL's 32 franchises have their pick - 254 picks, in fact - across seven rounds and three days as rosters are shaped for the 2019 season which gets underway on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday September 5.

After the success in Dallas last year, downtown Nashville is this year's venue.

The New York Jets traded up to select Sam Darnold last year

In 2018 it was the Browns and Baker. In 2019, will Kyler Murray go first or will it be defensive stud Nick Bosa? Could the Arizona Cardinals actually trade out of the number one spot?

All will be revealed when coverage gets underway at 12.30am, and it will run right through until the final selection of the first round when the defending champion New England Patriots are scheduled to make the 32nd pick.

Rich Eisen will anchor the NFL Network coverage with draft specialist Daniel Jeremiah on hand to offer his expert opinion through the day one drama.

And that won't be all.

Days two and three will follow live on Sky Sports and in the last few years, they have thrown up names such as Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, Dak Prescott and Michael Thomas. Of course, a certain Mr. Tom Brady (immortalised as pick number 199) was a sixth-round pick all those years ago.

Inside the Huddle will have preview and review coverage throughout the week

Neil Reynolds will host three studio shows to bring you the talking points across the week with Jeff Reinebold on the line for his verdict throughout.

On Wednesday, there's a full preview show featuring Pro Football Talk pair Mike Florio and Chris Simms as well as our friends from the Around the NFL podcast and Hall of Famer Willie McGinest.

All the drama of opening night will be up for discussion in our day one review available from 9pm on Friday evening. The No 1 pick, the QBs, possible trades and some early winners and losers will come under the microscope with Brian Baldinger joining the team.

And once three days of picks are over, Neil and the gang will look back on how the drama unfolded and how the teams are stacking up for the new season.

Drew Lock is one of a host of Draft prospects that will join the PFT team

As always, PFT will be available right throughout the week.

Host Mike Florio is one of the best-connected men in the NFL world and is never afraid to hold back. And it's worth noting that in his forthright opinion, the No 1 pick is 'signed and sealed' with Murray on his way to the Cardinals.

Former Tampa Bay QB Chris Simms is on hand to offer his invaluable opinion as well as bite back, with the pair's 'head-to-heads' reaching legendary status.

Throughout the week, some of the Draft's most talked about names will feature, including quarterbacks Drew Lock and Dwayne Haskins, speed merchant wideout DK Metcalf and defensive duo Ed Oliver and Devin White.

We will look back at the NFL success stories of past Drafts

Our NFL pages will track the action with news lines from across the week as well as expert columns and features.

We will take a look at the history of the Draft, profile some of the big names who we can expect to see come off the board early and remind you that it's not always on day one that the stars are found.

