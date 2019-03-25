Chicago Bears to host Green Bay Packers in first game of 2019 NFL season

The Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers on September 5

The Chicago Bears will host rivals the Green Bay Packers in the first game of the 2019 NFL season on September 5.

Traditionally, the Super Bowl champions are the home team for the season-opener but the New England Patriots will begin their defence of the Vince Lombardi Trophy on September 8.

Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots will not open the new season in a break from tradition

The NFL will have the Packers play at the Bears in the Thursday night kick-off at Soldier Field as part of the celebration of its 100th season.

It will be the 200th meeting between the NFC North rivals since 1921, when the Bears were the Chicago Staleys.

Green Bay lead the series 97-95-6 in the regular season, with the clubs splitting two postseason meetings.

The Bears and the Packers have played each other 199 times in the NFL

New England instead will have their home opener in the prime-time game on Sunday night on September 8 with their opponent yet to be named.

The full schedule will be announced next month.