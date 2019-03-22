NFL owners to discuss pass interference reviews and other proposals at meeting in Arizona

Nickell Robey-Coleman's tackle on Tommylee Lewis provoked consternation among New Orleans Saints fans

Reviews of plays involving pass interference are among possible rule changes which will be voted on at the NFL's annual owners' meeting.

A total of 16 rule changes will be voted on at the meetings, which get underway in Arizona on Sunday, but changes to pass interference penalties are likely to be at the forefront of minds after a controversial missed call during the post-season.

The New Orleans Saints were furious when, towards the end of the NFC Championship Game, wide receiver Tommylee Lewis was hit by Nickell Robey-Coleman before he even had a chance to make a catch.

That non-call provoked strong response from the franchise and even saw a group of Saints supporters file a lawsuit against the league to have the game replayed.

One proposal under consideration would implement a one-year trial to expand the use of instant replay to include pass interference calls.

That would also include the automatic review of scoring plays and turnovers that are negated by a penalties along with any extra-point or two-point attempt.

Among the other proposals on the table, league owners will decide on a potential one-year trial that would allow review of penalties for roughing the passer and contact against a defenseless player.

A proposal made by the Kansas City Chiefs to change overtime rules will also be discussed - one that would assure both teams of a possession rather than the current situation where the team possessing the ball first can win with a touchdown.

There will also be talks over a Denver Broncos-led proposal on bringing in an alternative to the onside kick which they argue has been almost made impossible because of changes designed to improve player safety.

They have proposed the option, available just once and only in the fourth quarter, for teams looking to secure a second quick score to be given a fourth-and-15 play from their own 35-yard line, keeping possession if they are able to convert a play.