Tampa Bay Buccaneers first NFL franchise to have two female coaches on staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first NFL franchise to hire two female assistant coaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first NFL franchise to hire two female coaches, fulfilling a promise made by new head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians said during a forum at the Super Bowl in Atlanta that he would hire a female assistant for his rebuilt staff in Tampa and the franchise confirmed on Wednesday that Lori Locust would become an assistant defensive line coach and Maral Javadifar an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The Buccaneers head coach was also responsible for the first NFL coaching staff female hire when he took on Jen Welter as an assistant coaching intern in 2015.

"I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football," Arians said.

"Sometimes, all you need is the right organisation to offer up the opportunity. The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff."

Locust had been working as a defensive line coach for the Alliance of American Football's Birmingham Iron while Javadifar is taking on her first coaching role after working as a sports physical therapist in Seattle.

"I've been on a separate path from the beginning," Locust said. "And I knew hard work would get me there. I feel a certain responsibility to set an example and illustrate that it can be done.

"I've never had a problem with a player. No one has ever treated me as anything but as a coach. Players are able to see through somebody who's not being authentic.

"I can talk to them about scheme and when I played. I really don't operate differently than any other coach. I think there's a mutual respect. I certainly respect the players for all the work they put into their craft, and I honour that and they just want to get better at the end of the day."