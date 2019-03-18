Washington Redskins officially re-sign Adrian Peterson

Peterson joined the Redskins on a one-year deal at beginning of the 2018 season

Adrian Peterson is officially back with the Washington Redskins after the team announced his signing on Tuesday.

Multiple outlets reported last Wednesday that Peterson agreed to a two-year, $8m (£6.04m) deal with Washington.

Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Redskins last season after signing late in training camp following Derrius Guice's torn ACL.

The 1,000-yard campaign was the eighth of Peterson's career, topped by his memorable 2,097-yard season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, when he fell eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's all-time mark set in 1984.

The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks eighth in NFL history with 13,318 rushing yards and would pass three more players - Jerome Bettis (13,662), LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) and Curtis Martin (14,101) - with another 1,000-yard season.

Peterson, who turns 34 on Thursday, is tied with Jim Brown for fifth all-time with 106 career rushing scores. He needs five more to pass Walter Payton for fourth.

Peterson also had 272 receptions for 2,223 yards and six touchdowns during his 149-game career.

The Redskins also announced the signing of free-agent offensive tackle Ereck Flowers on Monday. Flowers was signed to a one-year, $4m deal, according to multiple reports.

He was the ninth overall selection by the New York Giants in 2015 but was released last October and finished the season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting the final seven games of the season.