New York Giants 'couldn't refuse' Odell Beckham Jr offer

Odell Beckham Jr was traded to Cleveland last week

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman says he traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr because the Cleveland Browns made an offer they "couldn't refuse".

The trade did not go down well with Giants fans and was met with surprise in the media who questioned why the player, who signed a five-year $90m (£68m) contract extension in August last year, would be traded.

"We didn't sign him to trade him, but things changed," Gettleman told reporters in his first public comments since trading the three-time Pro Bowler Beckham for two draft picks (one first round and one third round) and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Gettleman says the Giants received an offer they 'couldn't refuse'

"Frankly, what changed, is another team made us an offer we couldn't refuse.

"This was purely a football decision, Odell was a tremendous talent making him a valuable asset. With football being the ultimate team sport, we turned that fact into three assets."

The Giants failed in their bid to sign Antonio Brown

Gettleman said he didn't seek the Browns as trade partners, but conceded he called the Buffalo Bills after their failed attempt to acquire another wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

"I completely understand why people would debate the merits of this deal. This trade really won't be able to be fully evaluated until we get further down the road. We did not enter this decision to trade Odell lightly,"