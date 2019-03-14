Odell Beckham Jr bids farewell to New York Giants after Cleveland Browns move
By Joe Tanner
Last Updated: 14/03/19 3:01pm
Odell Beckham Jr has said an emotional goodbye to the New York Giants on Instagram, admitting he has "mixed emotions and feelings" about leaving.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the wide receiver would move to the Cleveland Browns after a trade deal had been agreed.
Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon has also moved to Browns, while moving in the opposite direction in the trade are safety Jabrill Peppers and right guard Kevin Zeitler.
View this post on Instagram
So many mixed emotions and feelings. This is all, a lot to process but it is reality. I don’t kno exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short. I want to thank the NY giants organization for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do , I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL. I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe! I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave u my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy , some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN ILL NEVER FORGET! To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans... you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn’t be exactly who I am today ! LUV ❤️ ✊🏾
During the last campaign, 26-year-old Beckham scored six touchdowns and finished with 77 catches from 1,052 yards in 2018. He had spent four seasons with the Giants since his rookie year in 2014.