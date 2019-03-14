Odell Beckham Jr bids farewell to New York Giants after Cleveland Browns move

Odell Beckham Jr left New York Giants to join Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr has said an emotional goodbye to the New York Giants on Instagram, admitting he has "mixed emotions and feelings" about leaving.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the wide receiver would move to the Cleveland Browns after a trade deal had been agreed.

Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon has also moved to Browns, while moving in the opposite direction in the trade are safety Jabrill Peppers and right guard Kevin Zeitler.

On Instagram, the new Browns signing said: "So many mixed emotions and feelings. This is all, a lot to process but it is reality.

Beckham says he gave his all for the Giants crowd every Sunday during his four years with the NFL side

"I want to thank the NY Giants organisation for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do, I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL.

"I gave you my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy, some not, I just wanna thank you guys for making my experience in New York something I'll never forget.

"To the New Yorkers and real fans... you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place.

"Thank you for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn't be exactly who I am today!"

During the last campaign, 26-year-old Beckham scored six touchdowns and finished with 77 catches from 1,052 yards in 2018. He had spent four seasons with the Giants since his rookie year in 2014.