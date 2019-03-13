Odell Beckham Jr traded from New York Giants to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr has reportedly been traded to the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have landed superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr in a bumper trade with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.

The Browns are reportedly sending the Giants a first-round pick in the 2019 draft (No 17 overall), a 2019 third-round pick as well as safety Jabrill Peppers.

They are also giving young quarterback Baker Mayfield, 23, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL as his newest target, potentially turning a barren franchise into a Super Bowl contender.

Beckham, 26, finished with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, the first of a five-year, $95m contract he signed last offseason.

But there had still been months of speculation about his future, and Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said as recently as March's NFL combine the Giants would not be trading their star wideout.

The deal reunites Beckham with former LSU team-mate and fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry and gives Mayfield a potent 1-2 punch at receiver, to go along with a now-loaded backfield with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Duke Johnson.

Also, the Browns reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, who had 4.5 sacks in 16 games with Minnesota last season.

What now for the Browns?

The Beckham trade potentially transforms both the Browns and the Giants.

The Browns infamously went 0-16 in 2017, winning only one game in two seasons, but recovered to 7-8 last year with a handful of talented rookies and are now a force in the AFC North, and the whole league.

GM John Dorsey has overseen the turnaround.

The Giants, meanwhile, went 5-11 in 2018 and have stripped down to spare parts on defence, while also sticking with veteran quarterback Eli Manning, who has just lost his main target.