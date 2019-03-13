Earl Thomas and Mark Ingram to sign with Baltimore Ravens

Earl Thomas will sign a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens

Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Saints running back Mark Ingram will sign with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Thomas will sign a four-year, $55m (£41.6m) deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.

Thomas was arguably the last elite-level free agent left on the market after a frantic Tuesday night which saw Le'Veon Bell agree to sign with the New York Jets and Odell Beckham Jr being traded to Cleveland.

Six-time Pro Bowler Thomas will get $32m (£24.2m) guaranteed in the deal, and will average $14.33m (£10.85m) over the first three years.

The 29-year-old held out for a long-term contract with the Seahawks last season and eventually turned up play on his $8.5m (£6.43m) salary, only to suffer a broken leg in Week Four and miss the remainder of the season.

Now, he gets his wish with a deal that pays him among the top five at the position.

The play-making, hard-hitting safety will provide a much-needed boost for a Ravens defense that will be losing Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith, C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle.

Mark Ingram split carries with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

Ingram, meanwhile, is expected to sign a moderate three-year, $15m (£11.34m) contract to join the Ravens, after New Orleans moved on from the 29-year-old by signing Latavius Murray.

Despite sharing the Saints backfield with breakout back Alvin Kamara in the past two seasons, Ingram has managed to rack up 3,717 total yards and 29 touchdowns in the last three.

He will join second-year runner Gus Edwards, after veteran Alex Collins was released earlier in the offseason.