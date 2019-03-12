New Orleans Saints agree move for running back Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray will be playing for the New Orleans Saints next season

Latavius Murray is on his way to New Orleans as the running back market starts to hot up in NFL Free Agency.

With the Le'Veon Bell sweepstake yet to play out in full, the pieces behind the former Pittsburgh man are beginning to fall into place, starting with Murray, who is set for pastures new.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Saints have agreed to sign Murray to a four-year, $14.4m contract, after his Minnesota deal expired.

The signing, which can become official on Wednesday, means the Saints are likely moving on from free agent Mark Ingram as their tandem starter with Alvin Kamara, who is now likely to see more touches as the centrepiece of the Saints offense.

Murray, 29, ran 140 times for 578 yards and six touchdowns last season for Minnesota, the second of two years with the Vikings having spent his first three seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

He has 3,698 career rushing yards, averaging 4.1 per carry, posted 1,066 yards on the ground in 2015, when he was selected to his only Pro Bowl. Murray also has 128 career catches for 883 yards.

Meanwhile… the #Ravens have been in discussing with RB Mark Ingram on a potential deal, which makes sense as he’s parting ways with the #Saints. They’re the favorites for Ingram. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

With Murray's arrival in New Orleans, Ingram is on the lookout for pastures new and early reports suggest he has been in talks with Baltimore Ravens who are also in the hunt for Bell.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport suggests Bell has a choice between the Ravens and the New York Jets, while Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders have all been mentioned over the course of the last 48 hours.