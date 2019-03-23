Robert Kraft 'truly sorry' after being charged with soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he is “truly sorry” after being charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft is alleged to have visited a Florida massage parlour for sex acts the night before and the morning of the AFC Championship game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 20.

On each visit, Kraft is alleged to have been driven to the massage parlour in a Bentley and paid cash at the desk.

Kraft is one of 173 men who have been charged as part of the investigation into prostitution and human trafficking.

Kraft said in a statement: "In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

Kraft and 24 other men accused in the case were offered the opportunity to have their charges dropped if they performed 100 hours of community service, took a class on the dangers of prostitution, were tested for sexually transmitted diseases and paid a fine, according to the New York Times.

Instead, Kraft is prepared to fight the charges.

William Snyder, the sheriff of Martin County, Florida, said he expected surveillance video of Kraft's alleged illegal activities to be released before long.

"I do think ultimately they are probably going to get released," Snyder said during an interview with CNBC.

Kraft's attorney, William Burck, cast doubt on the legality of the evidence in the case on Friday night and denied there was human trafficking involved.

"There was no human trafficking and law enforcement knows it," Burck said. "The video and the traffic stop were illegal and law enforcement just doesn't want to admit it.

"The state attorney needs to step up and do the right thing and investigate how the evidence in this case was obtained."