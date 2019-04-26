WATCH: Draft pick almost KO's Commissioner

Christian Wilkins celebrated his pick by the Miami Dolphins by almost taking out the NFL Commissioner

On Thursday night the 2019 NFL Draft almost delivered a moment to remember when Christian Wilkins came close to taking out Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It's an age-old tradition, or at least Draft tradition that on opening night, when the cream of the college football talent learn their fate, the players are announced and then brought to the stage by the NFL Commissioner.

And all seemed to be going to plan through the first 12 picks until 13 proved almost very unlucky for all involved.

Wilkins, the 300lbs defensive tackle from Clemson, was picked by the Miami Dolphins and seizing his moment entered the stage and leapt towards Goodell.

Somehow he avoided crashing down and bringing the Commissioner to the floor with him and the pair were all smiles as they finally managed a congratulatory embrace.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Wilkins almost create major headlines on his big night!

Coverage of this year's NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports with Day Two and Three, Friday's coverage gets underway on Sky Sports Action from 11pm and on Saturday we are underway from 5pm on Action via the red button