New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine injured in shooting incident that killed friend

Corey Ballentine was chosen as New York Giants' sixth draft pick

New York Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine has been injured in a shooting in Kansas that left his friend and former university team-mate Dwane Simmons dead.

Cornerback Ballentine, a sixth-round draft pick for the Giants, was injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, although his condition is not understood to be life-threatening and he is expected to make a complete recovery.

Simmons, a defensive back, died in the shooting at an off-campus party, Washburn University announced.

"Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general," said Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley.

"This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

The Giants issued a statement which read: "We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and team-mates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Ballentine became the 180th overall pick of the draft and tweeted his reaction on Saturday.

"It's all a crazy dream until you do it," he wrote on Twitter.

"I can't even explain the emotions I have right now. S/o the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets.

"Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It's only up from here. #GiantsPride."