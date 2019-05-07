Alex Jenkins signs for New York Giants as free agent

Alex Jenkins will hope to impress New York Giants' head coach Pat Shurmur

Englishman Alex Jenkins has signed for the New York Giants as a free agent.

The defensive end, 26, emerged through the International Player Pathway programme but was cut by the New Orleans Saints before the start of the 2018 season.

Jenkins, from Bath, must now try to make the franchise's final 52-man roster before the season kicks off in August.

A former schoolboy rugby and soccer player, Jenkins joins former rugby players Alex Gray and Christian Wade as English graduates of the International Player Pathway programme.

Wade, a former England international, joined the Buffalo Bills in April just seven months after ending his career in rugby, while former England Sevens captain Gray has a reserve futures contract with the Atalanta Falcons.

