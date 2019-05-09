Benjamin Watson in talks with New England Patriots

Benjamin Watson spent last season with the Saints

Tight end Benjamin Watson is spending Thursday meeting with the New England Patriots as he considers ending his short-lived retirement, according to multiple reports.

Watson is no stranger to the Patriots, who made him the No 32 overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft. He played six seasons in New England, followed by three seasons in Cleveland.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Watson also is considering the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers.

Watson, 38, played four of his previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including last season's run to the NFC Championship game.

He announced his retirement in December.

"It's time. It's time to be done," he said then. "I'm going to finish strong."

During his career, Watson has played in 195 games, with 530 receptions for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns. In 12 postseason games, he has 22 catches for 234 yards and three scores.

The Patriots are looking for depth at tight end following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

On Wednesday, the Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Bruce Ellington. He signed with New England as a free agent on March 15.