New York Jets fire general manager Mike Maccagnan

Mike Maccagnan joined the Jets in 2015

Mike Maccagnan has been fired as the New York Jets' general manager.

"It was a decision that evolved," team chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said. "And it took a while and maybe I was slow with that decision, but I finally came to it in the last few days."

Maccagnan had overseen the Jets' draft three weeks ago, bringing in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams as No 3 pick.

"There's never a good time to make a decision like this, honestly," Johnson said. "But it's a process.

"I was part of a lot of discussions about the free agents and sat in on dozens of interviews with the guys at the combine and sat in on scouting meetings and watched this process," Johnson said. "I understood more fully Mike's role in this building and what I'm hoping for in our future GM."

The Jets will now search for a new GM

Johnson denied any tension between Maccagnan and Jets coach Adam Gase, saying: "This had nothing to do with Adam.

"I mean, I want good give-and-take between our GM and the coach. This was not one person or another winning a power struggle. This was completely my decision."

Maccagnan joined the Jets in 2015 and notably brought in running back Le'Veon Bell, linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receiver Jamison Crowder. He also oversaw the arrival of prospect quarterback Sam Darnold.

Gase will oversee all roster changes before a new GM is appointed.

Johnson added: "This is a long-term plan. We're trying to win football games. And, I just felt we had to have a new GM to help us do that."