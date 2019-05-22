New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft trial postponed indefinitely

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's trial has been postponed

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's trial for allegedly engaging in paid sex at a massage parlour has been suspended indefinitely.

Judge Leonard Hanser in Palm Beach County decided to postpone as prosecutors appealed Hanser's previous decision to disallow secretly shot surveillance of Kraft.

The suppression of the key video evidence could end the case against 77-year-old Kraft, who was charged with a misdemeanour alleging he paid for sex at a massage parlour in Jupiter, Florida.

Hanser ruled last week Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages, and added the video's use had to be blocked under previous court rulings.

Kraft and superstar quarterback Tom Brady have enjoyed many recent successes

The footage allegedly shows Kraft participating in a sex act at Orchids of Asia Day Spa the night before and the morning of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 20.

Kraft has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour solicitation of a prostitute.

He would still be subject to NFL discipline regardless of the outcome of the appeal and trial.

The Patriots have enjoyed consistent recent success and won three of the last five Super Bowls under head coach Bill Belichick, who he hired in 2000, and quarterback Tom Brady.