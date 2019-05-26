Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr dies aged 85

Bart Starr led Green Bay to wins in the first two Super Bowls

Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died aged 85.

The Packers announced on Sunday that Starr had passed away, he had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

Starr was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1977

The Packers selected Starr with the 200th pick of the 1956 draft out of the University of Alabama. After Lombardi's arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But it was in the "Ice Bowl" on New Year's Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a quarterback sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

