Denver Broncos, CB Chris Harris Jr end contract stalemate

Chris Harris Jr has been given a pay rise by Denver

The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr have ended their contract stalemate after the team agreed to give him a pay rise that makes him the team's highest-paid cornerback.

Harris, a four-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make $7.9m in base salary in 2019 as the final season of a five-year, $42.5m deal. KUSA-TV reported that he will now have a base salary of $12.05m.

That is $1m more than the team's new cornerback Kareem Jackson, who was signed in free agency, is making.

The deal will allow Harris to still be a free agent following the season. He had been seeking to be paid in the region of $15m annually on a multi-year deal.

Harris skipped the first two months of the team's offseason workouts while angling for a pay raise and working out with his personal trainer in Dallas.

In a statement, general manager John Elway said, "We have a lot of respect for Chris as a player and for everything he's meant to our organisation.

"This contract adjustment recognises his value to our team and the high expectations we have for Chris as a Bronco this season and hopefully for years to come."

Harris, who turns 30 next month, has 19 interceptions and 80 passes defensed in 123 games (105 starts) over eight seasons with the Broncos. He also has forced five fumbles and posted four fumble recoveries.

Last season, Harris intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown. His season was limited to 12 games due to a broken right lower leg in early December.

The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Harris was an undrafted free agent signed out of Kansas in 2011.