Carson Wentz signs Philadelphia Eagles extension

Last Updated: 07/06/19 12:57pm

Carson Wentz's new deal is guaranteed a record $107m
Quarterback Carson Wentz has signed a four year extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz was the No 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and his new deal is reportedly worth $128m.

The Eagles agreed terms with Wentz on Thursday, with the deal running until the 2024 season.

"I can't even explain to you right now how excited I am to be a part of this great city for this many more years," Wentz said in a video on Twitter. "It means the world to me and from the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special.

"I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special. It's going to be a fun ride."

Wentz won the Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017
In April the Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Wentz's rookie contract for the 2020 campaign, worth about $22.8m.

The 26-year-old finished third in MVP balloting in 2017, when he passed for a franchise-record 33 touchdowns in 13 games before tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Backup Nick Foles guided the Eagles through the playoffs and to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Wentz returned from the injury to play in 11 games last season and passed for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns, throwing seven interceptions.

He missed the final three regular-season games and both playoff contests with a back injury but is healthy and participating in the pre-season OTAs.

