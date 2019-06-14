Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies aged 75

Pat Bowlen owned the Denver Broncos for 35 years

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has passed away at the age of 75 following a battle with Alzheimer's.

Bowlen, who owned the Broncos for the past 35 years, died in the US late on Thursday night.

A statement from his family read: "We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family.

"His soul will live on through the Broncos, the city of Denver and all of our fans. Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight.

The Broncos won three Super Bowls under Bowlen's stewardship

"Pat Bowlen had a competitive spirit with a great sense of humour. As fun-loving as he was, he always wanted us to understand the big picture.

"We will forever remember his kindness and humility. More important than being an incredible owner, Pat Bowlen was an incredible human being."

The Broncos, who won three Super Bowls during Bowlen's time as owner, issued their own statement.

"The Broncos extend their deepest sympathies to Mr. Bowlen's wife, Annabel, his children, Amie, Beth, Patrick, Johnny, Brittany, Annabel, Christianna and his entire family.

"The organisation also offers its sincere condolences to Broncos fans, Mr. Bowlen's friends and the many individuals around the National Football League who worked with him."