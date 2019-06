NFL's competition committee agrees on pass interference review rules for 2019

Saints head coach Sean Payton was angered by a pass interference 'no call' in last year's NFC Championship game

The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced on Thursday.

That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.

Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further.

During the rule's one-year trial this season, coaches can still challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.

The @NFL Competition Committee today unanimously recommended the rule approved in March for instant replay of pass interference remain in effect for the 2019 season only. pic.twitter.com/fM9XK2kuFk — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) June 20, 2019

But that replay official will need "clear and obvious visual evidence" to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision.

Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review.

The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.

The call to make pass-interference plays reviewable arose after the NFC Championship Game in January, when the Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman was not flagged on a play that league officials later admitted should have been a penalty.

As a result, the Rams halted a drive by the Saints and ultimately won the game in overtime to earn a berth to Super Bowl LIII.