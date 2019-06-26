Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams likely out for 2019 season
By Field Level Media
Cincinnati's Jonah Williams, the first offensive lineman selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to miss the season after surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum.
The Bengals selected the left tackle from Alabama with the 11th pick.
"We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won't let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team," head coach Zac Taylor said in a release.
"We're confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals."
The Bengals inserted Williams as their first-team left tackle in team drills last month, moving the incumbent at the position, Cordy Glenn, to left guard.
Williams missed minicamp June 11-13 after suffering the shoulder injury in practice a week earlier. Glenn slid back to tackle in minicamp, with Christian Westerman getting most of the reps at left guard.
Williams was a three-year starter at Alabama, playing right tackle as a true freshman while All-American Cam Robinson held down the left side. After Robinson's departure, Williams took over at left tackle and earned unanimous All-America honors last season.
Williams' injury continues a bad trend for Bengals' first-round picks.
In 2018, offensive lineman Billy Price missed six games because of a foot injury. In 2017, wide receiver John Ross played just 17 snaps. In 2016, cornerback William Jackson missed the season due to a pectoral injury. And in 2015, offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi played in only five games because of a knee injury.