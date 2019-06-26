VOTE: Which newly-hired head coach will have the most successful season?

Brian Flores was one of eight head coaches hired this NFL offseason

The NFL saw a huge turnover this offseason, with eight new head coaching hires entering 2019. Who will have the best season?

As usual, it was all change around the league this summer. New hires started in January and since then, coaches have been developing their teams through free agency, the NFL Draft, and by implementing their new schemes and playbooks.

There are plenty of young, attack-minded coaches to watch out for. Kliff Kingsbury, Zac Taylor, Freddie Kitchens, and Matt LaFleur will all be in charge for the first time. How will their offenses look and can they rejuvenate stale attacks?

Meanwhile, the Broncos and Dolphins focused on defense, choosing veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the innovative Brian Flores, respectively.

The group of hires was rounded out by two head coach retreads: Adam Gase, who makes the AFC East switch from Miami to the New York Jets, and 66-year-old Bruce Arians, who came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One thing they all share in common is they take over losing teams. But which ones will turn it around immediately? Who will have the most successful first season in charge?

Vote in our poll below...