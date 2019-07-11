Melvin Gordon will skip LA Chargers camp and demand trade if he does not get new deal, says agent

Melvin Gordon is entering the final year of his Los Angeles Chargers deal

Melvin Gordon has told the Los Angeles Chargers he will skip their training camp and demand a trade if he does not get a new contract, his agent Fletcher Smith has told ESPN.

Gordon is entering the final year of his deal, worth $5.6m, and Smith says they have been forced to go public after becoming frustrated at the lack of progress in negotiations over a new deal.

Gordon's fellow running backs Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell have all recently signed new deals.

Gordon has been with the Chargers for four years

The 26-year-old said last month he was unsure whether he would attend the Chargers training camp, which begins on July 24 in California, if he had not agreed a new deal.

Gordon was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft for the Chargers, and has twice played in the Pro Bowl.