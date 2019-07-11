Melvin Gordon will skip LA Chargers camp and demand trade if he does not get new deal, says agent
Last Updated: 11/07/19 4:37pm
Melvin Gordon has told the Los Angeles Chargers he will skip their training camp and demand a trade if he does not get a new contract, his agent Fletcher Smith has told ESPN.
Gordon is entering the final year of his deal, worth $5.6m, and Smith says they have been forced to go public after becoming frustrated at the lack of progress in negotiations over a new deal.
Gordon's fellow running backs Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell have all recently signed new deals.
The 26-year-old said last month he was unsure whether he would attend the Chargers training camp, which begins on July 24 in California, if he had not agreed a new deal.
Gordon was a first-round pick in the 2015 draft for the Chargers, and has twice played in the Pro Bowl.