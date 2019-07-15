Robbie Gould agrees new long-term contract with San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new deal before the franchise tag contract deadline

Kicker Robbie Gould has agreed to sign a new long-term contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple sources.

Just ahead of Monday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions, Gould and the Niners shook hands on a two-year, $10.5m fully guaranteed deal that includes the option of a four-year, $19m deal with $15m guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In April, the 36-year-old had requested a trade over the contract dispute, and the team placed the franchise tag on the kicker which would have paid him around $5m on a one-year deal.

Gould wanted to move to Chicago - where he spent the first 11 years of career and owns a home - and said: "The bottom line is, I'm unsure if I want to play there anymore."

"At this point, I have to do what's best for me and my family back home."

However, the new deal - which puts him alongside Justin Tucker as the only kickers to earn $5m in 2019 - was enough to keep him in San Francisco.

In two years in San Fran, Gould has made 72 of his 75 field goals (96%).