Green Bay Packers release Pro Bowler Mike Daniels

Mike Daniels made the Pro Bowl in 2017

The Green Bay Packers have released veteran defensive lineman Mike Daniels ahead of training camp, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but played just 10 games last year before suffering a foot injury in Week 11 and being placed on injured reserve.

Daniels was entering the final year of a four-year, $41 million deal signed in 2015, and was due to make $7.6 million in base salary this season. His release will free up $8.3 million in cap space.

A fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2012 NFL Draft, Daniels started 72 games over seven seasons in Green Bay, racking up 225 total tackles and 29 sacks.

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo said Green Bay attempted to find a trade partner for Daniels but after those efforts were unsuccessful, decided to cut him instead. Garofolo also noted the Cleveland Browns could be one (of many) teams potentially interested.

Green Bay's veterans report to training camp today, with the first practice on Thursday.