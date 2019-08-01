NFL on Sky Sports: Four live preseason games and highlights from four more
Last Updated: 01/08/19 2:56pm
Sky Sports has announced its live coverage of four NFL preseason games, with highlights from four more.
Jon Gruden's Hard Knocks-bound Oakland Raiders will face off against Arizona Cardinals No 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, while we will get a glimpse of a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers attack, with JuJu Smith-Schuster ready to fill the void left by Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.
Sky Sports will have highlights from tonight's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, where the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons will kick-off this season's action.
Confirmed preseason games live on Sky (all 1am kick-offs)
Fri Aug 16: Oakland Raiders @ Arizona Cardinals
Mon Aug 19: Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings
Sat Aug 24: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions
Mon Aug 26: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans
Alongside showing highlights of those four games, we will also air highlights from four more match-ups:
Fri Aug 2: Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons (Hall of Fame game)
Sun Aug 18: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers
Tue Aug 20: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos
Fri Aug 23: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins
Watch Hard Knocks on Sky
Preseason also means the return of HBO and NFL Network's behind-the-scenes documentary 'Hard Knocks', which this year features the Oakland Raiders.
Sky Sports will show all five episodes of the series over five weeks, with the first airing on Sky Sports Action at 9pm on Thursday, August 8.
Full details of the regular season coverage will be announced at a later date.
Full details of the regular season coverage will be announced at a later date.