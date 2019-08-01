NFL on Sky Sports: Four live preseason games and highlights from four more

Pittsburgh will be relying heavily on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster this season

Sky Sports has announced its live coverage of four NFL preseason games, with highlights from four more.

Jon Gruden's Hard Knocks-bound Oakland Raiders will face off against Arizona Cardinals No 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, while we will get a glimpse of a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers attack, with JuJu Smith-Schuster ready to fill the void left by Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Sky Sports will have highlights from tonight's Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, where the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons will kick-off this season's action.

Confirmed preseason games live on Sky (all 1am kick-offs)

The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft

Fri Aug 16: Oakland Raiders @ Arizona Cardinals

Mon Aug 19: Seattle Seahawks @ Minnesota Vikings

Sat Aug 24: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Mon Aug 26: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans

Alongside showing highlights of those four games, we will also air highlights from four more match-ups:

Fri Aug 2: Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons (Hall of Fame game)

Sun Aug 18: New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers

Tue Aug 20: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Fri Aug 23: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

Watch Hard Knocks on Sky

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden will be in the spotlight in Hard Knocks

Preseason also means the return of HBO and NFL Network's behind-the-scenes documentary 'Hard Knocks', which this year features the Oakland Raiders.

Sky Sports will show all five episodes of the series over five weeks, with the first airing on Sky Sports Action at 9pm on Thursday, August 8.

Full details of the regular season coverage will be announced at a later date.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @SkySportsNFL as we build-up to the regular season, which begins with the Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears at 1.20am on Friday, September 6.