Aaron Donald voted No 1 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2019' list

Aaron Donald was voted as the best player in the league by his peers

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was revealed as the No 1 player on the NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2019' list.

After a year in which he was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in as many seasons and led the Rams to the Super Bowl, Donald was the first defensive player to land the top spot since J.J. Watt in 2015.

Last season, Donald recorded 20.5 sacks, the most ever by a defensive tackle.

Although the Rams' offense stumbled in the 13-3 Super Bowl loss to New England, Donald's defensive group held the Patriots to their fourth-lowest points total of the season. He was also the only unanimous selection for the Associated Press All-Pro First Team.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, at No 2 on the list, was the highest-ranked offensive player.

During the 2018 season, Brees passed Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for career completions and passing yards, respectively. He also moved into second place for career touchdowns.

Top 10

1. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

2. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

3. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' 5,000-yard, 50-touchdown season landed him fourth spot

5. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

6. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

7. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

View the full list on NFL.com here.

