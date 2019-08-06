Tom Brady admits he is entering 'uncharted territory' after agreeing new two-year Patriots deal

0:25 Tom Brady has admitted he is entering 'uncharted territory' after agreeing a new two-year deal with the New England Patriots Tom Brady has admitted he is entering 'uncharted territory' after agreeing a new two-year deal with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has admitted he is entering "uncharted territory" after agreeing a new two-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback's new $70m contract will take him through 2021, by which time he will be 44.

Brady insists he will not allow his age to hold him back, though, saying: "I'm ready to go this year and that's really what matters. That's where my focus is.

"That's what this team expects of me - to put everything into it, like I always have and I'm really excited for the year."

Brady won his sixth Super Bowl last season

"It's a unique situation I'm in. I'm in my 20th year with the same team. I'm 42 years old, so pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody.

"I'm going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens. I love playing quarterback here. I love this team, this organisation."

Brady, whose new deal includes an $8m pay rise, believes the key to his longevity is the care he takes of his body.

He explained: "I wrote a book on it; literally. I live by it and I think it's given me pretty good results.

"I try to pass it on to the next generation so they don't have to go through the same mistakes that I did, but everyone learns different ways. Hopefully, I can be an inspiration."