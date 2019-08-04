Tom Brady agrees two-year New England Patriots contract extension, according to reports

Tom Brady is set to start his 20th NFL season next month

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is close to agreeing a new two-year contract extension at the Gillette Stadium, raising his 2019 salary to $23m (£18.9m), according to reports.

Brady, who has been associated with the Patriots since 2000, is now tied beyond his upcoming 20th NFL season until summer 2021, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for a two-year extension that will increase his salary from $15m this year to $23m.

The fresh terms will see Brady become the sixth highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

He has featured in nine Super Bowls, playing 16 games and throwing for 4,355 yards last season.

Brady completed 65.8 per cent of his passes to go with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2018 term.

He discussed the question of a possible extension with reporters on Wednesday. Brady would have been an unrestricted free agent after the end of the 2019 NFL, if a new deal had not been agreed.

"None of us are really promised anything. I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things work themselves out," Brady said this week.

Brady pictured after winning Super Bowl LIII 13-3 against L.A Rams in Atlanta, Georgia in February 2019

Brady celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 3, and is set to begin the defence of his sixth Super Bowl title next month.

New England Patriots get their new NFL campaign underway against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 9.

