Antonio Brown loses NFL appeal to wear old helmet

Antonio Brown had threatened to quit the NFL because he can't wear his preferred helmet

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.

The arbitrator issued the ruling on Monday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union.

Last week, he had reportedly told the team he will not play football if he is not allowed to use the helmet of his choice.

However, while Brown said in a statement on Twitter that he disagreed with the decision, he added he looks forward to getting back on the field as soon as he is fully healthy.

"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field. I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet 🦶!” #AlwaysAFight #Represent #itsbiggerthanme — AB (@AB84) August 12, 2019

Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France.

He was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but was not around the team last week when he had a grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.

The Raiders traded for Brown from the Steelers this summer

Earlier on Monday, the NFL reiterated its stance that players aren't allowed to practice or play with unapproved equipment.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted out a statement without mentioning Brown by name that said players can only use helmets that have been certified by experts to be safe to use.

"The player can't practice or play in games with equipment that's not approved," McCarthy wrote. "If he doesn't play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn't get paid. NFL policy is that helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don't certify equipment that's (older) than 10 years."

The National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment sets performance and test standards for equipment.