Tom Brady shoots down prospect of coaching in the NFL

Tom Brady is entering his 20th season with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady quickly shot down the idea of taking on an NFL coaching role once he retires from playing.

The 42-year-old is entering his 20th season with the Patriots, which starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 9 - live on Sky Sports.

Brady was fielding questions in Nashville on Thursday, with the Patriots taking part in a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spent eight seasons at New England with Brady, but the six-time Super Bowl champion said he would not be joining his former team-mate on the sidelines in the future.

When asked if he had a future in coaching, Brady replied: "Oh hell no, I'm never coaching. Playing is enough for me."

On his friendship with Vrabel, Brady added: "I wouldn't describe it as civil, but he's been a good friend for a long time. Obviously he's done a great job leading his team, I'm proud of him and we all support him even though he's coaching for another team."

Despite dismissing the prospect of coaching, Brady admitted he enjoyed offering his wisdom to his offensive team-mates as they prepare for the new season.

"The chemistry between a quarterback and a receiver, or a quarterback and a tight end, is so important because it's all in the anticipation," Brady added.

"If you're waiting for things to happen in the NFL you're too late. You've got to anticipate and expect them to be a certain way, and that's the way they turn out.

"Obviously I have a lot of experience so I know where guys should be, so I'm trying to tell them, 'If you want the ball, this is where you've got to be'.

"Hopefully it's good learning for those guys and it's good teaching for me. It's a great relationship, and that's why we work hard at it."