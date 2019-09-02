How to follow the NFL on Sky Sports in 2019/20

Follow the race for Super Bowl LIV in Miami with us on Sky Sports - your home of the NFL

Ahead of the start of the NFL's 100th season, we run you through all the Sky Sports coverage this season.

The league is celebrating its centenary year, and once again Sky Sports will be with it through 17 weeks of regular-season action, the playoffs and then Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

'NFL 100' promises to be bigger than ever after a summer of blockbuster trades and wild storylines. Can anyone stop the New England Patriots, who won their second Super Bowl in three years last season?

Don't miss a thing with Sky Sports...

Fact box Up to six live games every week Every touchdown from every game via NFL Network’s Redzone with Scott Hanson First-time special guests including Cliff Avril, Vince Young and Will Blackmon Inside the Huddle on Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Sports Action Celebrate the NFL's 100th season with more NFL Films content than ever before

Live on Sky Sports

Throughout the season, we will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games.

Every Monday at 5.30pm, we will announce our live games for the upcoming week.

Week One

Your NFL Week One live fixtures on Sky Sports

The action starts on Thursday night with the fierce rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears getting the season going at Soldier Field.

On Sunday, we will have our first regular-season look at Odell Beckham Jr in a Browns jersey, as Cleveland host the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys and Giants continue their NFC East rivalry in our late Sunday kick-off.

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football as the champion Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers and unveil their Super Bowl LIII banner.

Week One concludes with a playoff-calibre match-up between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, before Jon Gruden's Oakland Raiders host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West match-up.

In the Studio

Neil Reynolds will be your host each and every week, joined by returning favourites Jeff Reinebold and Shaun Gayle.

However, this year, Neil and co will be joined by more big names than ever before, including Seattle Super Bowl winner Cliff Avril, who will be with us in London. Avril is one of four Super Bowl winners on our rolling cast of guests that features new faces and old friends.

Former Titans quarterback Vince Young makes his debut with Sky Sports this year, while Will Blackmon, Takeo Spikes, Dallas Clark, Bucky Brooks and Brian Baldinger are back for more.

Cliff Avril won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks

Vince Young was selected third overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans

Will Blackmon has a Super Bowl XLVI ring

Our friends from the Around the NFL podcast will provide the usual entertainment and NBC's Peter King will give us his take as well as an exclusive preview of his Football Morning in America column.

New for 2019 will be access to the NFL's reporter pool, including Jane Slater, Daniel Jeremiah and Aditi Kinkhabwala where we will hear from those who have been closest to the teams across the week.

Exclusive NBC Content

This season, we will air NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, after every Sunday late game and before Sunday Night Football (approximately 12.30am), we will turn our coverage over to Football Night in America, where Mike Tirico, Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Florio will review the best of the day's action and look ahead to SNF.

0:27 Get ready for the start of the NFL's 100th season, when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night Get ready for the start of the NFL's 100th season, when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you miss the live action on Sunday, as our new two-hour highlights show has you covered. We will bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show will air at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you are not able to wake up that early, it will be repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.

NFL 100

1:00 The NFL's 100th season kick-off is just days away. Are you ready? The NFL's 100th season kick-off is just days away. Are you ready?

As always, NFL Films provides plenty of additional programming and following on from the Hard Knocks finale, New England's latest 'America's Game' will be available to watch, as well as shows to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL as iconic players will discuss their most inspirational and memorable moments.

Inside the Huddle

Our midweek review and preview show is back for the new season - both in video and audio form.

Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action throughout the season, Neil, Jeff and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Digital and Social

Throughout the season at skysports.com/nfl, we will have previews and reports for every game on Sky, a live blog on Sunday evening, and plenty of feature content throughout the week, including interviews with pundits and guests.

