NFL Challenge: Register and play for the 2019 season

1:15 Ahead of the 2019/20 season, we provide all the details on how to play the NFL Challenge game Ahead of the 2019/20 season, we provide all the details on how to play the NFL Challenge game

Follow all the excitement of the 2019 season by registering to play the NFL Challenge fantasy game!

Challenge your friends and family, join a private league, or compete against other NFL fans up and down the country, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2020 games in London.

Read on below to find out more about the game, and register to play by clicking here.

You can also join our public Sky Sports NFL Challenge league by clicking on this link.

Each week, you choose a passing offense, rushing attack, defense and special teams unit to pick up points for your team while, on top of that, you can select a quarterback, running back and wide receiver to score additional points.

Points are dished out for - among other things - yards gained, touchdowns, sacks and safeties, while you get minus points for interceptions and fumbles. Also, select a designated captain each week who will score double points for your side.

BUT, be aware you can only select a specific team or player a maximum of five times throughout the 17-week regular season, so choose your options wisely.

Click here to register to play the NFL Challenge.

Every Sunday Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind the scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.