Aaron Rodgers says booing of Andrew Luck by Colts fans was 'disgusting'

Aaron Rodgers says Andrew Luck was a 'hell of player'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he found some of the reactions to Andrew Luck's surprise retirement from the NFL "disgusting".

Luck, who spent seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, stunned the sports world on Saturday when he announced he was retiring at the age of 29 to put an end to an "unceasing, unrelenting" cycle of pain.

The story was first broken by ESPN, then confirmed by NFL Network and other outlets while Luck was on the sideline watching the Colts play the Bears in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luck left the field to a chorus of boos from shocked Colts fans as word made its way through the stadium.

Rodgers feels the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback deserved better.

Asked about his reaction to Luck's retirement, Rodgers told Mad Dog Sports Radio: "Well, surprise was obviously the first emotion. He's a young player, he's had a really, really good career.

"But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting because here's a guy who's making a quality of life decision.

"And he's given a lot to the game, although he's not a 15-year vet, but he's put himself through a ton just to get back on the field."

The timing of Luck's announcement was shocking for many - it came just two weeks before Indianapolis' regular season opener against the Chargers - but Rodgers feels he actually did the Colts a favour.

"I think what he did was actually very unselfish," Rodgers said. "Does he not start the season? He could be on IR, and then he's cashing a pay cheque from the Colts without playing.

"But instead he's making the decision now so they can move forward with Jacoby [Brissett], and he's making a decision that's for his own quality of life and happiness, and I salute him for that.

"I enjoyed competing against him. He's a hell of a player, and I'm happy for whatever is next with Andrew."