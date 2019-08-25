Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retires from NFL

1:31 Luck opens up on four "unrelenting" years of pain that made him retire from NFL Luck opens up on four "unrelenting" years of pain that made him retire from NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has decided to retire from the NFL aged 29 to escape his four-year "cycle" of pain.

Luck, the No 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft after graduating from Stanford, suffered a shoulder problem in 2015, which eventually saw him miss the 2017 season, and has recently struggled with calf and ankle issues.

Th American had planned to reveal his decision on Sunday, but while he watched Saturday's 27-17 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bears the news broke and, subsequently, he held an impromptu news conference.

Luck underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in 2017

"I'm in pain, I'm still in pain. It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle," said Luck, who watched from the sidelines at the Lucas Oil stadium.

"It's a myriad of issues calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.

"Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me. And it's been unceasing and unrelenting, both in-season and in the off-season.

"I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football.

Luck was the first overall pick of the 2012 draft

"It's taken my joy of this game away," an emotional Luck added before pausing to collect himself. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live."

Colts fans discovered the news of Luck's retirement during the defeat and proceeded to boo the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback as he walked off the field.

"Yeah, I'd be lying if I didn't say I heard the reaction," Luck said. "Yeah, it hurt. I'll be honest. It hurt."