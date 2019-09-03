La'el Collins agrees five-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have secured La'el Collins to a long-term contract

Right tackle La'el Collins has agreed to a five-year, $50m contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to multiple sources, the deal includes $35m guaranteed, which is the highest amount in the league for a right tackle.

Despite skill-position trio Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper looking for paydays of their own - with Elliott's holdout looking like it will last into the season - the Cowboys locked up another young starter by extending Collins' deal and solidifying their offensive line.

In August, they handed out a five-year, $64m contract to linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Collins, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent out of LSU after NFL teams passed on him in the draft days after he was questioned in the murder of a former girlfriend - despite not being a suspect.

By the time the investigation showed Collins was not involved, he was already a member of the Cowboys' roster, signing a three-year, $1.5m contract.

Owner Jerry Jones promised to redo that initial deal, and followed through with a two-year, $15.4m contract in 2017.

Collins began his NFL career at guard but has solidified the right side of the line as a bookend to All-Pro Tyron Smith on the left side.