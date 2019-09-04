NFL News

News

Los Angeles Rams sign Jared Goff to record $110m guaranteed extension

Last Updated: 04/09/19 10:13am

Jared Goff has signed a new long-term deal with the Los Angeles Rams
Jared Goff has signed a new long-term deal with the Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year, $134m contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2024 season with $110m guaranteed.

The 24-year-old is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky start as a rookie during the Rams' relocation season, Goff has become a two-time Pro Bowl selection under head coach McVay over the past two years.

Goff has thrown for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while going 24-7 in 31 regular-season games as McVay's starter. He has led the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years, becoming the first No 1 pick to quarterback his team to a Super Bowl within his first three seasons.

He led the Rams to two playoff victories last winter, but he struggled along with his team-mates in the Super Bowl, going 19 of 38 for 229 yards with one interception in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss.

Goff has had games of exceptional brilliance during his two seasons with McVay, including an epic 465-yard, five-touchdown performance against Minnesota and a 413-yard, four-TD effort in LA's memorable 54-51 Monday night victory over Kansas City.

Goff has drastically improved under head coach Sean McVay
Goff has drastically improved under head coach Sean McVay

He also had a few tough games down the stretch last season while the Rams coasted toward the playoffs, but picked up his production with a solid 297-yard effort in the NFC championship game against New Orleans.

The Rams have tied up the most important elements of their NFC-winning core over the past year. Running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to lucrative long-term deals last year, while McVay and general manager Les Snead both agreed to contract extensions less than two months ago.

Also See:

All six men are tied to Los Angeles through at least the 2023 season. The biggest pieces are firmly in place for the Rams to be a contender next year when they open their palatial, multibillion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood.

The Rams open the regular season at Carolina on Sunday.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK