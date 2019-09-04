Los Angeles Rams sign Jared Goff to record $110m guaranteed extension

Jared Goff has signed a new long-term deal with the Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff has agreed to a four-year, $134m contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams through the 2024 season with $110m guaranteed.

The 24-year-old is beginning his fourth year with the Rams, who made him the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. After a rocky start as a rookie during the Rams' relocation season, Goff has become a two-time Pro Bowl selection under head coach McVay over the past two years.

Goff has thrown for 8,492 yards with 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while going 24-7 in 31 regular-season games as McVay's starter. He has led the Rams to back-to-back NFC West titles and their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years, becoming the first No 1 pick to quarterback his team to a Super Bowl within his first three seasons.

He led the Rams to two playoff victories last winter, but he struggled along with his team-mates in the Super Bowl, going 19 of 38 for 229 yards with one interception in Los Angeles' 13-3 loss.

Goff has had games of exceptional brilliance during his two seasons with McVay, including an epic 465-yard, five-touchdown performance against Minnesota and a 413-yard, four-TD effort in LA's memorable 54-51 Monday night victory over Kansas City.

Goff has drastically improved under head coach Sean McVay

He also had a few tough games down the stretch last season while the Rams coasted toward the playoffs, but picked up his production with a solid 297-yard effort in the NFC championship game against New Orleans.

The Rams have tied up the most important elements of their NFC-winning core over the past year. Running back Todd Gurley, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Brandin Cooks agreed to lucrative long-term deals last year, while McVay and general manager Les Snead both agreed to contract extensions less than two months ago.

All six men are tied to Los Angeles through at least the 2023 season. The biggest pieces are firmly in place for the Rams to be a contender next year when they open their palatial, multibillion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood.

The Rams open the regular season at Carolina on Sunday.