Lamar Jackson explodes for five touchdowns in Miami
Last Updated: 08/09/19 11:38pm
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns as his team obliterated the Miami Dolphins 59-10.
Watch all of the best passes as Jackson managed a near-flawless performance in Miami, completing 17 of his 20 attempts and tossing five scores without a pick.
Rookie wideout Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown became an instant favourite for the sophomore QB, as Brown hauled in four catches for 147 yards and two first-quarter TDs.
With questions surrounding his passing ability ahead of last year's NFL Draft and after a crushing postseason loss last season, Jackson silenced critics with an outstanding performance.
The Ravens had built up a 28-0 lead by early in the second quarter and led 42-10 at half-time, but Jackson's outing is what raised eyebrows.
Click on the video above to watch all the best moments from Jackson's five-touchdown day!