New Orleans and Sean Payton agree terms on five-year contract extention

Sean Payton is set to remain with New Orleans after agreeing a new five-year deal

Head coach Sean Payton has agreed a five-year contract extension with New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports.

Payton, who has sporadically been linked with a move away from the Saints, is in the final year of his current $9m a year deal, and the terms of his new deal will keep him at the Superdome until 2024.

Payton, who took up the role in 2006, has led the team to one Super Bowl title and six other playoff appearances including a heartbreaking defeat in the divisional round against Minnesota two years ago, and the NFC title game against the LA Rams last year.

8:22 Saints began their season with a thrilling win over Houston last Monday night Saints began their season with a thrilling win over Houston last Monday night

New Orleans kicked off their season with a hard-fought victory over Houston last week and they face the Rams again on Sunday - with news of Payton's deal breaking just hours before kick-off.

Fox's Jay Glazer first reported the news, with NFL's Ian Rappoport following soon after and official confirmation from the Saints is expected to follow.

The #Saints lock in coach Sean Payton, ending any Cowboys speculation before it starts. https://t.co/Oy8DxczOQm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

Payton heads into Sunday with a 119-74 record and a Super Bowl XLIV-winning ring after 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Miami.

He has led New Orleans to three 13-3 regular-season records, including in 2018, when the team's postseason run ended in controversial fashion in the NFC Championship Game.