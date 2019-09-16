Drew Brees: New Orleans Saint quarterback suffers right thumb injury

Saints' coach Payton says it will take a few days of testing to determine the extent of Brees' injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's loss at the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter with a right thumb injury and did not return.

"Right away, when he attempted to throw, he was having pain with it. It wasn't anything elaborate," coach Sean Payton said in his post-game press conference.

"We'll give you an update when the time comes right."

Payton said Brees did not have X-rays at halftime but suggested it might take a couple of days of testing before the team has an update.

Teddy Bridgewater entered with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. He went 17 of 30 for 165 yards as the Saints fell 27-9.

Brees opened the game three of five for 38 yards and an interception before leaving.

He came out of the locker room after halftime with the tape off of his hand and with a helmet on, but did not enter and then was retaped.

The 40-year-old has missed just one game due to injury since joining the Saints in 2006, which came in 2015 due to a shoulder issue.

He has missed just two other contests of a possible 210 with the Saints, both while resting in Week 17 with the team's playoff position secure.

What's next?

The Rams will seek a third successive win when they travel to Cleveland (0-1) on Sunday night (1.20am) and Week Four will see them host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the LA Coliseum (9.05pm).

New Orleans, with or without Brees, travel to Seattle (2-0) next Sunday (9.25pm) as they look to return to winning ways and then in Week Four host the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster-looking Sunday Night Football (1.20am).

Week Two concludes on Monday night with Cleveland's visit to New York Jets, coverage on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am