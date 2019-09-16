Pittsburgh Steelers confirm Ben Roethlisberger will miss rest of season

Ben Roethlisberger will undergo surgery on his right elbow

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for the rest of the season after confirming he needs surgery on his injured right elbow.

Roethlisberger, 37, sustained the injury while attempting a pass in the second quarter of Sunday's 28-26 defeat at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said: "Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers' medical team that surgery will be required.

"We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season."

The Steelers are 0-2 to start the season for only the second time in Roethlisberger's 16-year career.

Mason Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, entered the game with Roethlisberger hurt and completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rudolph becomes the starter for the Steelers, who play the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Roethlisberger, who led the NFL in passing last season, signed an extension in March that runs through 2021.