Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes face off in Week Three of NFL on Sky Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs meet Baltimore again after a thrilling encounter last season

Your NFL Week Three fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

Our choices for this week are...

Week Three fixtures

The action starts on Thursday night with the 1-1 Titans travelling to their AFC South rivals, the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, the game of the weekend will feature two of the NFL's most electric quarterbacks as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes and two undefeated sides - the Chiefs (2-0) and Ravens (2-0) - meet at Arrowhead Stadium. When they faced off last season, the Chiefs came out on top in a 27-24 epic. Expect another entertaining clash.

Our late Sunday kick-off will offer a look at the surprise 2-0 San Francisco 49ers when they host the 0-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, in desperate need of a win to salvage the year. Is their season over after losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to IR? Or will Mason Rudolph step up?

Two road wins have given the Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers a 2-0 start to the season

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football as the 2-0 Rams visit Cleveland to face the Browns (0-1), who look to get their first win on Monday Night Football tonight.

Week Three concludes with the Chicago Bears (1-1) visiting the Washington Redskins (0-2).

In the Studio

Neil Reynolds will once again be your host this week as our coverage begins at 5pm, but as Vince Young departs, returning favourite Shaun Gayle rejoins the panel alongside Will Blackmon.

Our friends from the Around the NFL podcast will provide the usual entertainment and NBC's Peter King will give us his take as well as an exclusive preview of his Football Morning in America column.

4:08 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Two of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Two of the NFL season!

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.